Be it English or Hindi, Odisha students way ahead than counterparts

Diana Sahu By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Class-III students of Odisha are far better than their counterparts across the country as far as understanding, reading and speaking English is concerned, revealed the Foundational Learning Study-2022 released by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Wednesday. Same applies to Hindi.

The nationwide study in Odisha conducted one-to-one interviews of 3,086 and 605 teachers of Class-III students of 329 schools including government, government aided, private and Kendriya Vidyalayas in March. It assessed their basic learning levels in language (English, Odia and Urdu) and numeracy.

The findings revealed that 92 pc students could listen and comprehend English sentences against the national average of 85 pc besides, 97 pc could identify initial and final sounds of English words against the national average of 95. While all students interviewed could read aloud letters, 94 pc could read words correctly and fluently whereas the national average was 95 and 73 pc respectively.

Similarly, 95 pc students could understand the meaning of sentences of varying lengths. The survey revealed that only 6 pc did not have the basic grade-level skills; 15 pc had limited skills; 14 pc had sufficient skills; and 65 pc had superior skills in English.

In Hindi too, 99 pc of students could listen and comprehend texts against the 85 pc national average. While 87 pc of students at national-level could read Hindi texts, 93 pc students in the State could do the task. In fact, the study found out that 43 pc students of Odisha could correctly read Hindi words with comprehension in one minute while it was just 23 pc nationally.

However, things are not so rosy when it comes to foundational numeracy which includes number identification and discrimination (identifying bigger number), addition and subtraction, division and multiplication, fractions, identifying patterns comprising numbers and shapes.

Only 50 pc of the students interviewed could read numbers up to 9,999 and 55 pc could compare pairs of numbers to identify the bigger number. The national average in this regard was 65 and 67 pc respectively. Similarly, only 41 pc students could complete addition and subtraction, 44 pc could identify application of number operations in real life situations and provide the correct answers.

While 71 pc students nationally could understand and use multiplication tables to solve problems, it was 53 pc in the case of Odisha. Only 36 pc could do division of numbers and 40 pc solved problems based on measurement.

The silver lining is students of Odisha performed better in numeracy compared to those in states like Tamil Nadu, Jammu Kashmir, Assam, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh where the majority of students who do have the basic skills was 29 pc, 28 pc and 18 pc each respectively.

