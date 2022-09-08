Behrampur: Youth stabbed in broad daylight

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A youth was stabbed in front of his family members in broad daylight at Bijipur here on Wednesday. The youth, identified as Aru Maharana, sustained grievous injuries and has been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH). Police have detained local corporator Baiswamy and two others in this connection.

Sources said in the past, Aru had a heated exchange over some issue with a group of youths. The matter was resolved by Aru’s neighbours. On the day, when Aru was about to come out of his house, the group arrived at the scene, dragged him to the main road at gunpoint and started attacking him with sharp weapons. Despite fervent appeals by his family members, the group stabbed Aru till he fell down unconscious in a pool of blood.

Standing there as mute spectators, passersby recorded the crime on their mobile phones. Soon, the videos went viral on social media following which Town police reached the spot and shifted Aru to MKCG MCH.

Police said old enmity was the reason behind the attack. Investigation is underway and all the accused will be nabbed soon.

