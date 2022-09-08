Bizarre! Odisha man settles score with cobra, bites it back to death

By Express News Service

BALASORE: In a bizarre incident, one Salil Nayak of Darada village within Basta police limits allegedly killed a cobra in a fit of rage, by biting it back after the reptile stung him on his feet. The incident, which took place on Tuesday, caught eyeballs after a video of Nayak roaming around with the dead snake hanging to his neck and also forcing it on other passersby, went viral on social media.

Sources said, Salil was on way to his farmland to examine the situation there after the recent floods, when the cobra bit him on his left leg. He got furious and searched for the reptile till he found it. He then caught hold of the serpent and started biting it until the snake died.

After that, he hung the cobra around his neck and went to Darada market, sources said. When the locals there advised him to go to hospital, he brushed it off saying that he was a sorcerer and had removed the poison by chanting.

Contacted, district forest officer (DFO), Balasore, Ayush Jain said after receiving information, the forest staff apprehended Salil for a day and released him on Wednesday after warning him not to repeat such acts. “Salil is physically sound but reportedly mentally disabled. His family has been advised to take care of him,” said Jain.

