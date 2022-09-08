Home States Odisha

GPS for Cuttack’s Durga idols during immersion

Several decisions were taken in the preparatory meeting held under the chairmanship of Mahanagar Puja Committee General Secretary Prabhat Kumar Tripathy.

Published: 08th September 2022

Durga Puja

Representational Image. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Commissionerate Police has suggested to place Global Positioning System (GPS) to Durga idols during the immersion procession in Cuttack.The Commissionerate Police held a preparatory meeting with Mahanagar Puja Committee and Shanti Committee at Sahid Bhawan here on Tuesday, towards preparation of Dusshera celebrations.

“Use of GPS is a step to ensure preventing any untoward incident during the procession in a communally sensitive city,” said Twin City Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi after attending the meeting. The Commissionerate Police will felicitate the most disciplined Puja committee this year, he added.

Several decisions were taken in the preparatory meeting held under the chairmanship of Mahanagar Puja Committee General Secretary Prabhat Kumar Tripathy. Before the Puja, it was decided that works will be carried out which would include installation of around 200 CCTV cameras, repairing roads and defunct street lights, mobile toilets and facilitating drinking water.

