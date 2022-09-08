Koshal statehood: Sambalpur abstains, Balangir, Bargarh shut down

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Though the dawn-to-dusk bandh on Wednesday demanding a separate ‘Koshal’ State, called by Koshal Raej Mukti Morcha (KMM) and Koshal Sena, evoked mixed response in several parts of Western Odisha, people of Sambalpur refrained from supporting the agitation.

The impact of bandh was strong in Bargarh district. While government and private offices, courts, educational institutions, banks and financial institutions besides business establishments remained closed, public transport was badly hit.

In Nuapada, vehicular movement was paralysed for over eight hours on NH-353. However, the agitators called off the protest after 2 pm. Similar protests were seen in Kalahandi too. The bandh supporters were seen blocking roads and picketing at various places in these districts.However, the impact of the bandh was insignificant in Jharsuguda and Deogarh districts.

On the other hand, the bandh was not observed in Sambalpur except in Kuchinda sub-division of the district. Reportedly, the two organisations had appealed people of the 11 districts besides Athmallik sub-division of Angul district and Kashipur block of Rayagada district to observe the bandh. However, in Sambalpur, many social, cultural and business organisations, appealed people of Sambalpur to abstain from the agitation.

Vice president of Hirakhand Samukhya, Deepak Panda said, “We support the demand for a separate State but we are against the word Koshali. The language and culture of Western Odisha has a distinct identity as Sambalpuri. However, some people are trying to name it Koshali on the pretext of Koshal State.”The bandh was total in Balangir and Sonepur districts. In Balangir, vehicles stayed off roads while business establishments, educational institutions, government and private offices remained closed.

The impact of bandh was not only limited to the town but also places like Patnagarh, Titilagarh, Loisingha, Kantabanji, Belpada and Saintala. Similarly Subarnapur district also observed the bandh with youths taking lead.

Koshalbadi leader Pramod said formation of a separate Koshal State is necessary as per the Constitutional provision of section 3. “All the leaders and residents of Koshlanchaal should take part in the demand. I am happy that the young generation is actively participating in the revolution,” added Pramod.

