Marriage of surrendered Maoists solemnised

NUAPADA: Police solemnised the marriage of two surrendered Maoists in a temple here on Wednesday.The couple, Rahul Masaki alias Pintu and Dalmati Kamar alias Madhuri, tied the knot as per vedic rituals on the premises of Nuapada Reserve Police. A feast was also hosted by police on the occasion.

Pintu, a resident of Chhattisgarh, had joined the Maoists in 2016 and worked in the Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh division. He surrendered before Kandhamal police in September last year. Similarly, Madhuri of Kundenjharia village in Nuapada was working in Mainpur-Nuapada Maoist Division. She laid down arms in November 2018. DIG, South Western Range Rajesh Pandit, Nuapada SP Pratyush Diwakar and senior police officials attended the marriage.

Meanwhile, the State government provided Rs 4 lakh compensation to the widow of 30-year-old Antaram Rout who was killed by Maoists on the suspicion of being a police informer at Dhekunpani village within Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary last month.Pandit and Diwakar met Antaram’s wife Dharanibai Rout and handed over the compensation amount to her.

