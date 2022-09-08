Naveen pledges land, infra support for cancer centre

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced that Odisha government would provide 40 acre land and infrastructure facility for future expansion of state-of-the-art cancer hospital and research centre being set up by the Department of Atomic Energy and Tata Trusts on NISER campus at Jatni.

Health and Family Welfare department inked a pact with the Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai for facilitating the 200-bed proposed cancer facility to be built at a cost of Rs 650 crore. The Department of Atomic Energy has earmarked Rs 400 crore for the project and Tata Trusts will spend Rs 250 crore.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Naveen said the State government will provide a cyclotron machine to meet the requirement of radioisotopes for treatment. “The cancer hospital will be an excellent example of cooperation between both the State government and the Centre besides the private sector and research institutions in the service of people,” he said.

Director of Tata Memorial Centre Dr Rajendra Badwi expressed happiness over the support by the State government and said that the cancer research centre will undertake a population based registry to understand the magnitude of the problem.

“It will also collaborate with NISER to conduct translational research for unique cancers in Odisha. The hospital will also help the State establish robust systems for affordable cancer care and control,” he said.

NISER is providing 17 acre of land for the project apart from the 40 acre to be provided by the State Government for future expansion of the cancer facility, 30MeV cyclotron, staff quarters, township, academic blocks, patient-attendant rest sheds and Dharmasala.

The centre will also run a full spectrum of oncological education and para medical courses to create skilled manpower for the entire eastern part of India. It will coordinate with the State for skill development and capacity building of doctors and paramedical staff.

The Tata Memorial Centre will provide technical support to strengthen the cancer care wings in Mayurbhanj and Ganjam districts besides integrating the cancer hospital with its national cancer grid. The hospital will be empanelled under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY).Around 40,000 new cancer patients are detected and around 18,000 cancer deaths are reported in Odisha every year. Special Secretary (Public Health) Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty and Dr Badwi signed the MoU.

