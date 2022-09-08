Home States Odisha

Priya Somadutta Nayak tops Odisha NEET UG 2022

Priya who scored 705 out of 720 marks figured among the top 50 rank holders in the prestigious entrance test. With 99.997 percentile he got All India Rank 39 in the exam.

Published: 08th September 2022 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Priya Somadutta Nayak

Priya Somadutta Nayak

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Priya Somadutta Nayak, a student from city-based SAI International School,  has emerged as the State topper in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG - 2022, the results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) late on Wednesday.

Priya who scored 705 out of 720 marks figured among the top 50 rank holders in the prestigious entrance test. With 99.997 percentile he got All India Rank 39 in the exam.

Priya, who had completed his Class XII from SAI International with 96.8 per cent this year, said he used to study for nearly 10 hours a day and was preparing for the NEET UG for the last two years.

"It was my childhood dream to become a doctor and I want to pursue MBBS at AIIMS, New Delhi," he said.

Priya who thanked his parents, teachers and faculty members from his coaching institute said he started attending coaching classes for the entrance test right after Class X.

"I was expecting to secure marks above 700 and I am happy with the rank I have secured," he said.

ALSO READ | No decision yet on merger of NEET, JEE with CUET; nothing to be imposed on students: UGC chief

Apart from Priya, Odisha's Pritam Gochhayat and Chandan Dash are among the top ten differently-abled boys.

Gochhayat has secured 99.676 percentile, while Dash has got 99.234 percentile in the entrance test.

Close to 45,000 candidates had registered for the exam in Odisha this year of which a total of 43,080 appeared and 26,279 qualified.

Tanishka from Rajasthan has become the All India Topper in the exams with 715 marks, followed by Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka.

NEET UG is the gateway exam for candidates aspiring to pursue a career in medical sciences.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priya Somadutta Nayak NEET NEET UG topper
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp