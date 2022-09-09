Odisha: Golden jubilee celebration of Dhauli Stupa next month

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 100 Buddhist monks from across the globe will congregate at Dhauli Shanti Stupa to attend its golden jubilee celebration in October this year.

The main function will be held on October 8 when a peace march will be held from Bhubaneswar to Dhauli. Reviewing preparations for the grand event on Thursday, Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra directed officials concerned to complete the structural preservation and beautification of the Stupa by the end of this month.

The State government had allocated Rs 1.87 crore for the works which include developing a pathway around the Stupa.

Mahapatra asked the Dhauli Development Committee operating under the chairmanship of the Khurda Collector to erect a golden jubilee stage and plan details about its design and decoration.

Besides, the committee has been asked to look into details of the arrival and departure of the monks and submit them to the Culture department for allocation of funds.

Issues relating to the renovation of the existing platform, restoration of light and sound show, trimming of trees obstructing the complete view of the Stupa, maintenance of street lights, relocation of craft bazaar and shopping complex to a conspicuous site were discussed and resolved in the meeting.

The Chief Secretary said regular maintenance and upkeep of the tourist facilities set up at Dhauli would be done by Dhauli Development Committee by utilisation of revenues generated from the entry fees, parking fees, etc.

