RSP’s tribal-displaced meet President in Delhi, seek justice

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A delegation of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) and Marshalling Yard Displaced Persons’ Committee led by Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram on Wednesday met the President of India, Droupadi Murmu in Delhi requesting justice for the RSP-displaced persons from the tribal community.

Committee president Lachhu Oram, Vice president Mangra Oram and General secretary Ebenezer Toppo apprised the President about the special report of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribe (NCST) citing various recommendations that were made to the Odisha government and SAIL to ensure justice to the displaced persons.

Oram also informed that in 2010, around 163 displaced persons were selected by the district administration for employment but they are yet to receive jobs at the RSP.

“As per the Commission’s recommendations, left out displaced persons should immediately be provided with alternative lands and their families should also be duly compensated,” Oram said adding that the unused lands should be handed back to the original tribal land owners.“President Murmu assured us to look into the matter,” he said.

ROURKELA: A delegation of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) and Marshalling Yard Displaced Persons’ Committee led by Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram on Wednesday met the President of India, Droupadi Murmu in Delhi requesting justice for the RSP-displaced persons from the tribal community. Committee president Lachhu Oram, Vice president Mangra Oram and General secretary Ebenezer Toppo apprised the President about the special report of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribe (NCST) citing various recommendations that were made to the Odisha government and SAIL to ensure justice to the displaced persons. Oram also informed that in 2010, around 163 displaced persons were selected by the district administration for employment but they are yet to receive jobs at the RSP. “As per the Commission’s recommendations, left out displaced persons should immediately be provided with alternative lands and their families should also be duly compensated,” Oram said adding that the unused lands should be handed back to the original tribal land owners.“President Murmu assured us to look into the matter,” he said.