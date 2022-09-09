School locked over shortage of teachers in Odisha

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: Protesting the shortage of trained graduate teachers, villagers of Mahasindhu have locked the main gate of Rengta Upgraded High School in the Reamal block since Wednesday.

The locals including parents are also staging dharna in front of the school for the last two days. Sources said the school was upgraded to high school around six years back. However, no high school teacher has been appointed, which is affecting the studies of Class IX and X students.

Currently, around 109 students are enrolled in the school but there are only five primary teachers against the sanctioned strength of 11.

A parent, Damiyanti Biswal said, “We have been demanding high school teachers ever since the school was upgraded but the administration is not paying any heed. There is an urgent requirement of TGT teachers for subjects like Mathematics, Science and English.”

Contacted, district education officer Sachidananda Behera said the government is yet to sanction the posts due to which recruitment of high school teachers is getting delayed. He said education officials will meet the agitating parents on Friday.

DEOGARH: Protesting the shortage of trained graduate teachers, villagers of Mahasindhu have locked the main gate of Rengta Upgraded High School in the Reamal block since Wednesday. The locals including parents are also staging dharna in front of the school for the last two days. Sources said the school was upgraded to high school around six years back. However, no high school teacher has been appointed, which is affecting the studies of Class IX and X students. Currently, around 109 students are enrolled in the school but there are only five primary teachers against the sanctioned strength of 11. A parent, Damiyanti Biswal said, “We have been demanding high school teachers ever since the school was upgraded but the administration is not paying any heed. There is an urgent requirement of TGT teachers for subjects like Mathematics, Science and English.” Contacted, district education officer Sachidananda Behera said the government is yet to sanction the posts due to which recruitment of high school teachers is getting delayed. He said education officials will meet the agitating parents on Friday.