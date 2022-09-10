5 deaths in 10 days shock Malkangiri village in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Mathili police on Friday arrested one Narendra Madri after a complaint was lodged by Haldikund villagers against him allegedly for the death of a villager who was getting treated under him. Madri, a native of Salimi village, is allegedly a practitioner of quackery.

The residents of Haldikund village under Mathili block have been spending sleepless nights as six persons of the hamlet have succumbed to some unknown disease in the last 10 days. Locals complained that the symptoms began with swelling on the hands and legs followed by fever leading to the deaths in three to four days. Sources said, instead of getting treated at the hospital, the locals prefer getting treated by village quacks which is said to have worsened the situation.

Meanwhile, a health team led by Dr Amiya Kumar Swain went to the village to take stock of the situation. The team collected blood samples and started treating the affected persons. Contacted, chief district medical officer (CDMO) Praful Kumar Nanda clarified that not six, but all the five deaths are suspected to be due to kidney and liver failure.

“The deceased were chronic alcoholics. It was revealed after a test was conducted on one patient who was admitted to the Mathili sub-division hospital, “ he said adding that another team from Malkangiri will reach the village on Saturday.

