Home States Odisha

5 deaths in 10 days shock Malkangiri village in Odisha

The residents of Haldikund village under Mathili block have been spending sleepless nights as six persons of the hamlet have succumbed to some unknown disease in the last 10 days.

Published: 10th September 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Health team visiting Haldikund village under Mathili block | Express

Health team visiting Haldikund village under Mathili block | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Mathili police on Friday arrested one Narendra Madri after a complaint was lodged by Haldikund villagers against him allegedly for the death of a villager who was getting treated under him. Madri, a native of Salimi village, is allegedly a practitioner of quackery.

The residents of Haldikund village under Mathili block have been spending sleepless nights as six persons of the hamlet have succumbed to some unknown disease in the last 10 days. Locals complained that the symptoms began with swelling on the hands and legs followed by fever leading to the deaths in three to four days. Sources said, instead of getting treated at the hospital, the locals prefer getting treated by village quacks which is said to have worsened the situation. 

Meanwhile, a health team led by Dr Amiya Kumar Swain went to the village to take stock of the situation. The team collected blood samples and started treating the affected persons. Contacted, chief district medical officer (CDMO) Praful Kumar Nanda clarified that not six, but all the five deaths are suspected to be due to kidney and liver failure.

“The deceased were chronic alcoholics. It was revealed after a test was conducted on one patient who was admitted to the Mathili sub-division hospital, “ he said adding that another team from Malkangiri will reach the village on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mathili police Haldikund villagers Malkangiri village
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp