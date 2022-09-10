Home States Odisha

Cuttack artisans get busy after lull of 2 years

Pradeep Prusty (44), a filigree artisan of Alisha Bazaar is polishing a backdrop and also making new silver ornaments for Chhatra Bazaar Puja Committee.

Published: 10th September 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Artisans working on silver ornaments in Cuttack city | Express

Artisans working on silver ornaments in Cuttack city | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Artisans of Cuttack city are busy cleaning and polishing silver backdrops and making gold jewellery to be used in Durga Puja pandals this year. The jewellery has been lying unused for the last couple of years when the celebrations were muted due to the pandemic. 

Pradeep Prusty (44), a filigree artisan of Alisha Bazaar is polishing a backdrop and also making new silver ornaments for Chhatra Bazaar Puja Committee. “We have been receiving back-to-back orders since July as 27 puja committees in the city have decided to install ‘chandi medha’.

They have sought cleaning and polishing of the ornaments which have been lying unused for the last two years due to restrictions imposed on the height of idols,” said Prusty. After cleaning of silver backdrops for Kathagada Sahi and Dargha Bazar puja committees, Prusty has now received orders for silver ornaments like crowns, necklaces, bracelets, etc from Chhatra Bazaar Puja Committee.   

Usually, the silver backdrops require cleaning and polishing every two to three years and it takes at least 15 days for five artisans to polish a single piece. Initially, sulphuric acid and chemicals like ‘sura’ and ‘suhaga’ are used and then the backdrops are polished with ‘ritha phal’, a kind of fruit.  

“We are getting Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 for cleaning and polishing silver backdrops and ornaments. With a few days to go for the festival, I have engaged four silver filigree artisans whom I pay Rs 400 to Rs 500 daily based on their performance,” said Prusty.

 Like Prusty, several other filigree artisans have engaged extra manpower (filigree artisans) on a daily wage basis for the timely completion and delivery of orders. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack artisans gold jewellery Durga Puja pandals
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp