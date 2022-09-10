Home States Odisha

FIR against ‘Miyan Biwi Aur Banana’ in Odisha

Published: 10th September 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A lecturer of Vyasa Nagar Autonomous College, Jajpur Road Debi Prasad Dash has filed a complaint with Jajpur Road police against the Hindi short film ‘Miyan Biwi Aur Banana’ for reportedly showing disrespect to Lord Jagannath and Maa Narayani.

Dash has filed a complaint against Disney Hotstar Studios, producer of the film Karan Murakka and director of the film Nina Srivastava in Citizen Portal of Odisha Police. The film made in 2019 is now streaming on the OTT platform of Disney Hotstar.

The 17-minute Hindi film has Sonam Arora, Parul Joshi, Skye Lazure and Swapnil Shrirao in the lead roles.

“The dialogues have shown our Lords in poor light. In a scene in the film, a mosquito has been called as Lord Jagannath. Derogatory words too have been used for the Lord,” he alleged in the complaint, adding, “the actress of the movie claims herself to be Narayani, the widow of Jagannath and mouths some dialogues which are unbearable.”The producer and director of the film must apologise, the complainant said. 

