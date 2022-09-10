Home States Odisha

Orissa HC upholds life imprisonment of Dara Singh in priest murder case

The Orissa High Court has upheld a trial court’s conviction of Dara Singh alias Ravindra Kumar Pal and three others for the murder of Catholic priest Arul Das in 1999.

Published: 10th September 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court has upheld a trial court’s conviction of Dara Singh alias Ravindra Kumar Pal and three others for the murder of Catholic priest Arul Das in 1999. Das had died after he was shot by an arrow and set on fire at Jamubani in Mayurbhanj district on September 1, 1999.  The court of District Judge, Baripada had sentenced Dara Singh, Jadunath Mohanto, Chema Ho and Rajkishore Mohanto to life imprisonment in the murder case on September 23, 2007. 

The trial court had found them guilty after examining 23 witnesses during trial which had begun on September 8, 2004. They challenged their conviction in the High Court the same year. While Chema Ho and Jadunath Mohanto were granted bail by the High Court,  the Supreme Court had allowed the bail plea of Rajkishore Mohanto.  

The two-judge bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Chittaranjan Dash affirmed the life imprisonment of Dara and the three others while disposing of the criminal appeal on Wednesday. 
The bench directed, “The bail bonds of Chema Ho, Jadunath Mohanto who have been enlarged on bail during the pendency of the appeal are hereby cancelled.

They are directed to surrender forthwith and, in any event, not later than September 23, 2022, failing which, the IIC of the concerned PS will take steps to take them into custody forthwith for serving out the remainder of the sentences.” 

Dara is serving life sentence for the  killing of Australian christian missionary Graham Staines and his two minor sons outside a church at Manoharpur village in Keonjhar on January 22, 1999.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa high court Dara singh
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp