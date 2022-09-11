Odisha State Museum hosts art exhibition on human emotions, divinity

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At ‘Etching Tranquillity’, an exhibition of sculptures by Kolkata-based artist Bimal Kundu in the Capital city, the creations are a conglomeration of folk and primitive art. A follower of semi-realistic cubism, he uses the freedom that the art style accords - of simultaneity and multiple perspectives - in his creations that depict human emotions, animals, gods, goddesses and much more.

Working with the medium of bronze, many of Kundu’s sculptures ‘Birpurush’, ‘Musician’, and ‘Meditation’, among others, depict excellence in various aspects and vocations of life. Offering a glimpse of tranquillity and blissful meditation, he moves between the immersive stylisation as depicted in his sculpture ‘Musician’ to the restrained yet splendorous sculpture ‘Saraswati’.

One of the highlights of his exhibition is a realistic rendering of Swami Vivekanand in a sculpture titled ‘Swamiji’. In fact, the artist is inspired by the eternal beauty of divinity which is evident in both his sculptures ‘Saraswati’ and ‘Ganesh’.

“I have been inspired by the idol makers of Kumartuli and grew up observing their skills. I found clay playing an important role in improving the quality of a piece of art and making it amazing to look at,” says the artist, who is showcasing 22 bronze sculptures and 27 paintings (pen and ink) at the solo exhibition.

He likes working on various media which suit his subjects and has an affinity for clean lines and striking designs which is evident in all his works. Inaugurated by Science Minister Ashok Panda on August 27, the exhibition is on at State Museum.

