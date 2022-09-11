Home States Odisha

Orissa HC team visits Baripada to finalise new court site

The district’s Bar Association had recently proposed to set up the new court building on the Circle Jail premises.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra and Registrar Pravakar Ganthia of Orissa High Court along with Mayurbhanj District Bar Association president Pradeep Kumar Rath visited the Baripada Circle Jail on Saturday to earmark a site for a new court building.

After examining the site, both gave their consent to set up the court building on the Circle Jail premises. Apart from a six-storey building, a post office, an ATM kiosk, a building for medical facilities, a sub-registrar office and an office building for District Bar Association will be constructed on the site, said Rath. He said the District and Sessions Court along with 20 wings are faced with space constraint.

The district’s Bar Association had recently proposed to set up the new court building on the Circle Jail premises. As per a direction of the Supreme Court, the Centre has already sanctioned Rs 42 crore for the new court building and other necessary facilities.  The State government had directed the district administration to allot at least five-acre land at Takatpur. Owing to a few constraints, the plan to set up the court at Takatpur was scrapped. Later it was decided to earmark a site inside Baripada Circle Jail.

