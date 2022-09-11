Home States Odisha

Orissa HC seeks plan to deal with health of CFTPP workers

Initially, the Supreme Court had called for report from the National Institute of Occupational Health (NIOH).

Published: 11th September 2022

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court has directed the Odisha government to file a comprehensive affidavit with proposals to deal with health hazards faced by the workers in the coal-fired thermal power plants (CFTPPs) operating in the State.

Initially, the Supreme Court had called for report from the National Institute of Occupational Health (NIOH). The report was submitted by the NIOH after studying the working of the CFTPPs in 2011. 

Odisha figured in the top of the list of states having 61 functional CFTPPs with several of the workers suffering from lung function abnormalities, skin diseases, asthma and other respiratory issues. Taking note of it the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Chittaranjan Dash directed the State government to file a comprehensive affidavit by November 1. The bench has fixed November 23 for listing of the matter.

