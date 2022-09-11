Section 144 imposed in Umerkote over burial controversy

Home States Odisha

Published: 11th September 2022 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE:  Prohibitory orders were clamped in Umerkote after tension erupted over burial of a 32-year-old Christian woman on Saturday evening. Police had to resort to baton charge to disperse an agitating mob.

Chaos prevailed in the town after body of Pushpanjali Bagh, the woman in question, was allotted a piece of land for burial. Alleging that Bagh’s burial was done on a roadside land, locals blocked the Umerkote-Nabarangpur highway. They closed shops and business establishments since morning and demanded the body be removed and buried elsewhere. 

On getting information, additional district magistrate Bhaskar Raito, tehsildar G Jagjiban Choudhury and police rushed to the spot to resolve the issue. However, as the road continued to remain blocked, police had to resort to lathi-charge and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed by the administration.

Problem had started after the family of the 32-year-old deceased blocked the State Highway-39 after being denied access to the cemetery on Friday. Following this, a land at Ektaguda village was allotted to them by Umerkote tehsildar G Jagjiban Choudhury. The agitators cleared the highway and buried Bagh at the allotted land.  

Bagh, who died on Friday, had recently converted to Christianity and did not have her name registered at JELC church which was mandatory in the community. As a result, her body was not allowed to be buried in the cemetery meant for Christians. The administration later allotted a separate land in Ektaguda village that was to be further used for cremation of converted Christians.

Contacted, Umerkote Tehsildar G Jagjiban Choudhury said, sub divisional magistrate Prasanta Kumar Rout directed imposition of Section 144 CrPC. The blocked road has been cleared, he added.
 

