Three die of unknown disease in Koraput, officials on toes

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A day after Malkangiri reported death of five villagers due to an unknown disease, three persons of Kandikiguda village in Boipariguda block of Koraput district on Saturday succumbed after developing similar symptoms like swelling of feet, hands and face. Soon, a seven-member team of the Health and Family Welfare department rushed to the village to take stock of the situation.

Sources said, seven days back, a few residents of the village had developed swelling in feet, hands and face. The affected villagers received treatment from local quacks and later from health staff but two of them succumbed to the disease.

On Friday, some villagers took an affected person to Boipariguda community health centre (CHC) and he was later shifted to Jeypore district headquarters hospital after his condition deteriorated. He died while he was being taken to Koraput MCH for further treatment at night.

The village is surrounded by Ramgiri forests and the local CHC is around 50 km away. Worse, the road connecting the village to the block headquarters is damaged. Sources said 10 more persons are suffering from the unidentified disease and all of them have been taking the help of quacks for treatment. The exact number of people suffering from the disease, however, can only be ascertained after the Health department conducts a survey.

Koraput CDMO Arun Padhi said the cause of the deaths can be ascertained only after the disease is identified and the team submits its report. He said two more medical teams from Boipariguda and Ramgiri have also been rushed to the affected village. The village, with a population of 194, has 45 households. Last year in August and September, six people from the village had died after developing similar symptoms.

Death toll in Malkangiri village goes up to six

Malkangiri: One more person succumbed to an unknown disease in Haldikund village under Mathili block on Saturday taking the toll to six. The deceased was identified as Icha Madkami (40). A medical team comprising medicine specialists and microbiologists visited the village and collected blood and urine samples from 43 locals. Panic has gripped the village after the unknown disease claimed six lives in the last 15 days. CDMO Praful Nanda told TNIE that Icha was missing for the last three days and hiding in a village disari’s house. Samples of alcohol consumed by the deceased have also been collected from the village and sent for test. “The villagers are not willing to visit the hospital and doctors. I will visit the village on Sunday,” he said. Meanwhile, Mathili IIC Surya Prakash Nayak blamed the villagers’ belief in superstition for the incident. “The police will launch a special drive to eradicate superstition from the area”, he added.

JEYPORE: A day after Malkangiri reported death of five villagers due to an unknown disease, three persons of Kandikiguda village in Boipariguda block of Koraput district on Saturday succumbed after developing similar symptoms like swelling of feet, hands and face. Soon, a seven-member team of the Health and Family Welfare department rushed to the village to take stock of the situation. Sources said, seven days back, a few residents of the village had developed swelling in feet, hands and face. The affected villagers received treatment from local quacks and later from health staff but two of them succumbed to the disease. On Friday, some villagers took an affected person to Boipariguda community health centre (CHC) and he was later shifted to Jeypore district headquarters hospital after his condition deteriorated. He died while he was being taken to Koraput MCH for further treatment at night. The village is surrounded by Ramgiri forests and the local CHC is around 50 km away. Worse, the road connecting the village to the block headquarters is damaged. Sources said 10 more persons are suffering from the unidentified disease and all of them have been taking the help of quacks for treatment. The exact number of people suffering from the disease, however, can only be ascertained after the Health department conducts a survey. Koraput CDMO Arun Padhi said the cause of the deaths can be ascertained only after the disease is identified and the team submits its report. He said two more medical teams from Boipariguda and Ramgiri have also been rushed to the affected village. The village, with a population of 194, has 45 households. Last year in August and September, six people from the village had died after developing similar symptoms. Death toll in Malkangiri village goes up to six Malkangiri: One more person succumbed to an unknown disease in Haldikund village under Mathili block on Saturday taking the toll to six. The deceased was identified as Icha Madkami (40). A medical team comprising medicine specialists and microbiologists visited the village and collected blood and urine samples from 43 locals. Panic has gripped the village after the unknown disease claimed six lives in the last 15 days. CDMO Praful Nanda told TNIE that Icha was missing for the last three days and hiding in a village disari’s house. Samples of alcohol consumed by the deceased have also been collected from the village and sent for test. “The villagers are not willing to visit the hospital and doctors. I will visit the village on Sunday,” he said. Meanwhile, Mathili IIC Surya Prakash Nayak blamed the villagers’ belief in superstition for the incident. “The police will launch a special drive to eradicate superstition from the area”, he added.