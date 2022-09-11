Tribals' role in struggle for Independence vital: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The contributions and sacrifices made by tribals during India’s struggle for Independence will be remembered forever, said Governor Ganeshi Lal.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Contribution of tribal leaders in the freedom struggle of India’ at Central University of Odisha, Sunabeda, the Governor, who is on a two-day visit to the district, said tribals across the country had waged a spirited struggle during the freedom movement and even sacrificed their lives for the motherland. Tribal heroes of Odisha especially from Koraput left their mark during the struggle.

“We have deep respect for freedom fighters and their deeds will be remembered by generations to come,” the Governor said. He said the election of a tribal woman as the President of India speaks volumes of the nation’s gratitude towards the community.

On the day, he visited an exhibition on tribals organised by the university. Among others, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes member Ananta Nayak, Trifed vice-chairman Pabitra Kumar Konhar and CUO vice-chancellor Sharat Kumar Palita were present.



