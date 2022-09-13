Metal industries in Sundargarh seek research organisation on lines of NML

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Private metal industries and the mining sector across Sundargarh district have stepped up demand for setting up of a premier research organisation on the lines of National Metallurgical Laboratory (NML) at Rourkela. A section of the local industries believe that Rourkela is technologically lagging in innovation and competitive production and an institution like NML would be a boon for the region. On August 13, members of Rourkela Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) had a detailed discussion with Union Minister for Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan in this regard.

RCCI president Subrata Patnaik said absence of metallurgical research and testing facility for local industries in the MSME sector has affected development of new products and tapping of newer markets. He pointed out that the combined production capacity of secondary iron and steel of the region is around 10 million tonne per annum (MTPA) and a majority is contributed by the MSME sector.

Sundargarh has massive mining operations in iron ore, coal and other minerals along with neighbouring districts of Keonjhar and Jharsuguda. The three districts are facing similar problems and have to depend on testing laboratories at Bhubaneswar for mineral testing. Patnaik said the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) will soon expand its capacity from 4.5 MTPA to 9.3 MTPA as it has own testing centre and other resources. But private sector industries and mines lack such facilities.

Former president of Odisha Sponge Iron Manufacturing Association (OSIMA) GS Agarwal said though an NML like institution would be a boon for the Steel City, its establishment will be a huge task.“For various reasons, Sundargarh is losing its place as a leader in production of secondary iron and steel to Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh. Even if a branch of NML, Jamshedpur is set up at Rourkela, it would largely cater to the interim needs of the three districts in Odisha,” he said.

Sources said the RCCI is planning to set up different skill development centres under various Central schemes to create skilled workforce for local industries and also enhance employability of job seekers in other fields.

ROURKELA: Private metal industries and the mining sector across Sundargarh district have stepped up demand for setting up of a premier research organisation on the lines of National Metallurgical Laboratory (NML) at Rourkela. A section of the local industries believe that Rourkela is technologically lagging in innovation and competitive production and an institution like NML would be a boon for the region. On August 13, members of Rourkela Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) had a detailed discussion with Union Minister for Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan in this regard. RCCI president Subrata Patnaik said absence of metallurgical research and testing facility for local industries in the MSME sector has affected development of new products and tapping of newer markets. He pointed out that the combined production capacity of secondary iron and steel of the region is around 10 million tonne per annum (MTPA) and a majority is contributed by the MSME sector. Sundargarh has massive mining operations in iron ore, coal and other minerals along with neighbouring districts of Keonjhar and Jharsuguda. The three districts are facing similar problems and have to depend on testing laboratories at Bhubaneswar for mineral testing. Patnaik said the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) will soon expand its capacity from 4.5 MTPA to 9.3 MTPA as it has own testing centre and other resources. But private sector industries and mines lack such facilities. Former president of Odisha Sponge Iron Manufacturing Association (OSIMA) GS Agarwal said though an NML like institution would be a boon for the Steel City, its establishment will be a huge task.“For various reasons, Sundargarh is losing its place as a leader in production of secondary iron and steel to Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh. Even if a branch of NML, Jamshedpur is set up at Rourkela, it would largely cater to the interim needs of the three districts in Odisha,” he said. Sources said the RCCI is planning to set up different skill development centres under various Central schemes to create skilled workforce for local industries and also enhance employability of job seekers in other fields.