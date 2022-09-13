Home States Odisha

Nuakhai Bhetghat get-together held in Dubai

Poet and music composer Durga Madhab Panda and Sambalpuri comedy star Jogesh Jojo also attended the function as guests.

Published: 13th September 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nuakhai Bhetghat, a get-together on the occasion of Nuakhai festival, was organised by the Nuakhai Paribar of United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Indian Consulate, Dubai on September 11. “This was the largest in-person get-together on the occasion of Nuakhai, anywhere outside India,” claimed the organisers. The event started with offering of new rice grain, also called ‘nua chara’, to Maa Samaleswari and Nuakhai greetings to one another.

As part of the celebrations, a display of Sambalpuri culture was made during the event by showcasing western Odisha’s language, music, dance and handlooms. The auditorium of the Indian Consulate turned into a mini Odisha and remained packed with participants and guests of all age groups dressed in Sambalpuri costumes. Consul (Press, Information, Culture and Labour) Tadu Mamu who joined the event as the chief guest admired the beautiful culture of western Odisha and commended the organisers for spreading it in Dubai, since 2014. She also praised the organisers for making Nuakhai Bhetghat an annual feature in the UAE.

Poet and music composer Durga Madhab Panda and Sambalpuri comedy star Jogesh Jojo also attended the function as guests. Sambalpuri songs, dances and fashion show remained main attraction of the event, while a special contingent had come in from Abu Dhabi to perform at the event. People from all over the world also watched the event through Facebook and YouTube live.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp