Nuakhai Bhetghat get-together held in Dubai

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nuakhai Bhetghat, a get-together on the occasion of Nuakhai festival, was organised by the Nuakhai Paribar of United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Indian Consulate, Dubai on September 11. “This was the largest in-person get-together on the occasion of Nuakhai, anywhere outside India,” claimed the organisers. The event started with offering of new rice grain, also called ‘nua chara’, to Maa Samaleswari and Nuakhai greetings to one another.

As part of the celebrations, a display of Sambalpuri culture was made during the event by showcasing western Odisha’s language, music, dance and handlooms. The auditorium of the Indian Consulate turned into a mini Odisha and remained packed with participants and guests of all age groups dressed in Sambalpuri costumes. Consul (Press, Information, Culture and Labour) Tadu Mamu who joined the event as the chief guest admired the beautiful culture of western Odisha and commended the organisers for spreading it in Dubai, since 2014. She also praised the organisers for making Nuakhai Bhetghat an annual feature in the UAE.

Poet and music composer Durga Madhab Panda and Sambalpuri comedy star Jogesh Jojo also attended the function as guests. Sambalpuri songs, dances and fashion show remained main attraction of the event, while a special contingent had come in from Abu Dhabi to perform at the event. People from all over the world also watched the event through Facebook and YouTube live.

