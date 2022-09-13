Odisha fake medicine case: Two distributors detained

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Commissionerate Police on Monday detained two drug distributors of the city for alleged involvement in supply of spurious medicines - Telma AM and Telma-40 - meant to treat high blood pressure and heart diseases.

The accused are Rahul Kyal and Sanjay Jalan. While Rahul was running the business in the name of his mother Varsharani as the proprietor of VR Drug Agency in Manik Ghosh Bazar, Sanjay had registered his establishment-Puja Enterprises in Jaunliapati, in the name of his wife Chanchala.

“The accused, who were absconding after officials of Directorate of Drugs Control filed FIR against them, were apprehended from their relatives’ house in the city. They have been detained and being questioned at Purighat police station,” said DCP Pinak Mishra.

As it is a sensitive issue, police have to conduct a thorough investigation. While the detainees are being interrogated, their medicine business details are being verified with the help of Drug Control officials.

Police are also trying to ascertain if any other agency or agencies are involved in the supply of the spurious life saving medicines. “The detainees may be arrested and forwarded to court by Tuesday,” said Mishra adding police would seek their remand if required.

