Home States Odisha

Rourkela ancillary industries of Odisha stunted without RSP support 

Lack of integrated support mechanism is hindering growth of smaller industries

Published: 13th September 2022 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Rourkela Steel Plant

Rourkela Steel Plant (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even as Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has been significantly contributing to the national economy and is set for another expansion for Rs 30,000 crore, the region has failed to witness commensurate growth of ancillary and downstream industries.

The slow growth of smaller industries dependent on RSP has been attributed to lack of an integrated support mechanism. Rourkela-based entrepreneurs feel Steel Authority of India Limited  (SAIL) through its vast pool of knowledge, technical capabilities and commercial resources, has helped several MSME industries to grow into bigger and recognisable industries.

There are plenty of examples of large industry induced growth at Bhilai where due to hand holding support of Bhilai Steel Ltd the area has seen widespread presence of ancillary and downstream industries in both large and MSME categories. Rourkela seems lagging far behind as the number of MSME industries dependent on RSP is limited. The entrepreneurs said there is vast potential for setting up of a successful and strong MSME ecosystem with the support of RSP.

Rourkela Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) president Subrata Patnaik lamented lack of support from the RSP and an integrated mechanism to ensure growth of RSP-dependent ancillary or downstream units in the region.   

Patnaik claimed, at present, only 60-70 active ancillary industries are linked to RSP while the number of downstream industries is far less. RCCI has been frequently raising the issue with the RSP management and suggesting ways to improve the numbers but in vain.

Numerous local entrepreneurs having technical capabilities both in manufacturing and job works, are not getting proper hand holding support or guidance. If RSP changes its policy, the region would witness remarkable arrival of new ancillary industries in manufacturing to meet its need for spares, consumables and other smaller items, Patnaik exhorted. This apart, new downstream units would also come up to manufacture products using RSP’s by-products.

Patnaik said a promising fabrication industry Shakti Rail Infra is struggling for survival after failing to get adequate orders from RSP.  The East India Company engaged in engineering activities closed its operations for the same reason.

Local industrialist GS Agarwal said in the present circumstances a strong interface mechanism is required among local entrepreneurs and RSP’s departments concerned. “At the same time, local entrepreneurs should prepare themselves to face challenges of the new business environment,” he said.     

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp