Home States Odisha

Silver touch to Cuttack festivities in Odisha

The committee started work on the silver tableau in January, 2020 was expecting it to be completed the same year.

Published: 13th September 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Artisans making silver jewellery for College Square Puja Committee

Artisans making silver jewellery for College Square Puja Committee

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With Cuttack city all set to celebrate Durga Puja with the usual fervour after a lull of two years, as many as 28 committees will have  ‘chandi medha’ (silver tableau) this time.The College Square Puja Committee is busy decorating its pandal backdrop with silver filigree work. The committee traces its origin to 1948 when it erected its mandap with clay idols of Hara-Parvati (Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati) in a thatched house. It has been installing clay idol of Goddess Durga at its mandap since 1963.

Earlier, backdrop made of paper was placed behind the idols and it was subsequently substituted with golden coloured ‘Jari Medha’.The committee started work on the silver tableau in January, 2020 was expecting it to be completed the same year. However, outbreak of Covid-19 stopped the work midway.

“It took over two years for us to complete the medha. During lockdown and shutdown we had been making it inside our house along with our family members,” said Biswanath Dey, who started the work. The Chandi Medha of College Square Puja Committee is unique and is decorated with exquisite handmade filigree work. Silver made elephants, peacocks, sun, lotus, kalasha, flower and creepers add more glitter to the silver tableau, he said.  Committee secretary Jagannath Sahoo said 3.5 quintal silver worth Rs 2.5 crore will be used for decorating the medha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp