Silver touch to Cuttack festivities in Odisha

CUTTACK: With Cuttack city all set to celebrate Durga Puja with the usual fervour after a lull of two years, as many as 28 committees will have ‘chandi medha’ (silver tableau) this time.The College Square Puja Committee is busy decorating its pandal backdrop with silver filigree work. The committee traces its origin to 1948 when it erected its mandap with clay idols of Hara-Parvati (Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati) in a thatched house. It has been installing clay idol of Goddess Durga at its mandap since 1963.

Earlier, backdrop made of paper was placed behind the idols and it was subsequently substituted with golden coloured ‘Jari Medha’.The committee started work on the silver tableau in January, 2020 was expecting it to be completed the same year. However, outbreak of Covid-19 stopped the work midway.

“It took over two years for us to complete the medha. During lockdown and shutdown we had been making it inside our house along with our family members,” said Biswanath Dey, who started the work. The Chandi Medha of College Square Puja Committee is unique and is decorated with exquisite handmade filigree work. Silver made elephants, peacocks, sun, lotus, kalasha, flower and creepers add more glitter to the silver tableau, he said. Committee secretary Jagannath Sahoo said 3.5 quintal silver worth Rs 2.5 crore will be used for decorating the medha.

