State govt nexus with miners bleeding exchequer: BJP national spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP’s national spokesperson and MP Aparajita Sarangi on Monday launched a fresh salvo against the BJD government for allegedly looting the State exchequer in collusion with miners. After severe indictment by Justice MB Shah Commission over mining scam to the tune of Rs 65,000 crore, the private mines’ owners have devised new ways to plunder the mineral resources of the State under the active patronage of the ruling dispensation, Sarangi told a media conference here.

“The modus operandi is simple. High grade iron ore in the 62-65 per cent Fe category is shown as low grade ore (below 58 per cent Fe) to depress the average sale price (ASP) determined by Indian Bureau of Mines and higher volume of ore is exported claiming exemption of export duty,” the MP said.

Citing examples of Gonua iron ore block, Sarangi said 94 per cent of ore mined from the block in 2019-20 was 62 to 65 pc Fe grade. Post auction of the block (before its lease expired by March 2020), the share of lumps in the overall production fell from 37 pc to nil in 2021-22 and 62-65 pc Fe grade declined from 94 pc to 9 pc. This means the entire production was shown as low grade ore (fine) of 47 pc Fe, she said. Iron ore production from the mine jumped from 6.7 lakh tonne in 2019-2020 to 11.7 lakh tonne in 2021-22.

Similar is the case with Gorumahisani mines, where high grade iron ore used to be 28 pc of production fell to just 2 per cent from 2019-20 to 2021-22. With other blocks at Badampahar, Jaribahal, Roida II and Jajang which were part of the 20 blocks auctioned before March 2020 as per the revised MMDR Act, 2015, trend is similar, she alleged.

Drawing parallel with two mines of the State-owned Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), Sarangi said the case is exactly reverse. The lumpy ore production increased 24 pc to 39 pc and the 60-65 per cent Fe ore output increased from 87 pc to 96 pc during the same period. The PSU brought down the below 58 per cent Fe ore which fetches lower price from 8 pc to 4 PC. Curiously, export of low-grade iron ore (below 58 pc Fe) from the State witnessed a significant jump form 8.61 lakh tonne in 2018-19 to 146.58 lakh tonne in 2019-20 and 238 lakh tonne in 2020-21.

The State government is losing Rs 6,199 per tonne of lumps of 65 per cent and above grade if it is shown at below 55 per cent Fe. In case of fines, the loss is Rs 3,550 a ton. The total loss incurred by the State would run into thousands of crore, she claimed and said the Centre has drawn the attention of the State government to these gross irregularities.

