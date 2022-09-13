Tehsildars asked to start camp courts in panchayats from September 15 in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Revenue department has directed all tehsildars and additional tehsildars to hold camp courts at least twice a week in villages for or speedy disposal of various revenue cases. In a letter to collectors on Monday, Additional Chief Secretary Revenue and Disaster Managament Satyabrata Sahu said many e-governance initiatives will enable citizens to avail the services of the department from anywhere and anytime.

The department has taken initiative to reach the doorsteps of citizens to deliver various services such as updated Record of Rights and various types of certificates through Rajaswa Rath.Since case disposal of various revenue cases require physical presence of different stakeholders in revenue court, camp courts at different RI circles, gram panchayats and revenue villages reduces the distance between government offices and citizens, enforces good governance and puts onus on the tehsils to deliver services within the timeline stipulated by ORTPS Act in a fair and transparent manner, the letter said.

“You are requested to instruct revenue officials in general and tehsildar/additional tehsildar in particular to resume the practice of camp court at the earliest,” Sahu told the collectors.

BHUBANESWAR: The Revenue department has directed all tehsildars and additional tehsildars to hold camp courts at least twice a week in villages for or speedy disposal of various revenue cases. In a letter to collectors on Monday, Additional Chief Secretary Revenue and Disaster Managament Satyabrata Sahu said many e-governance initiatives will enable citizens to avail the services of the department from anywhere and anytime. The department has taken initiative to reach the doorsteps of citizens to deliver various services such as updated Record of Rights and various types of certificates through Rajaswa Rath.Since case disposal of various revenue cases require physical presence of different stakeholders in revenue court, camp courts at different RI circles, gram panchayats and revenue villages reduces the distance between government offices and citizens, enforces good governance and puts onus on the tehsils to deliver services within the timeline stipulated by ORTPS Act in a fair and transparent manner, the letter said. “You are requested to instruct revenue officials in general and tehsildar/additional tehsildar in particular to resume the practice of camp court at the earliest,” Sahu told the collectors.