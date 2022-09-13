Home States Odisha

Tehsildars asked to start camp courts in panchayats from September 15 in Odisha

The department has taken initiative to reach the doorsteps of citizens to deliver various services such as updated Record of Rights and various types of certificates through Rajaswa Rath.

Published: 13th September 2022 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Revenue department has directed all tehsildars and additional tehsildars to hold camp courts at least twice a week in villages for or speedy disposal of various revenue cases. In a letter to collectors on Monday, Additional Chief Secretary Revenue and Disaster Managament Satyabrata Sahu said many e-governance initiatives will enable citizens to avail the services of the department from anywhere and anytime.

The department has taken initiative to reach the doorsteps of citizens to deliver various services such as updated Record of Rights and various types of certificates through Rajaswa Rath.Since case disposal of various revenue cases require physical presence of different stakeholders in revenue court, camp courts at different RI circles, gram panchayats and revenue villages reduces the distance between government offices and citizens, enforces good governance and puts onus on the tehsils to deliver services within the timeline stipulated by ORTPS Act in a fair and transparent manner, the letter said.

“You are requested to instruct revenue officials in general and tehsildar/additional tehsildar in particular to resume the practice of camp court at the earliest,” Sahu told the collectors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp