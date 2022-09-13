Villagers barge into police station in Odisha's Gajapati, inflict injuries on eight cops

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Angry villagers barged into Adava police station in Gajapati district, heckled the personnel and ransacked the office premises alleging that a youth had been illegally arrested on Tuesday morning.

Tension prevailed as the mob chased the police officials who beat a hasty retreat.

The villagers said police reached Jharanapur village under Chadangapur panchayat on Monday in connection with a raid on alleged ganja traders. Unable to trace any such traders, they, however, brought in a youth of the village for questioning.

The youth was detained at some other place.

ALSO READ | Transgender's 'wedding' to married man creates buzz in Odisha's Kalahandi

As the information spread, local sarpanch Sebati reached the police station with a large number of villagers. While she was holding discussions with the cops, the villagers barged into the police station alleging the youth had been tortured.

Incidentally, the inspector in charge was on leave. Around eight cops were present at the police station. Before they could realise the gravity of the situation, the mob thrashed them and ransacked the police station. Later, they sat on dharna demanding the release of the youth.

Senior police officers from Paralakhemundi led by SDPO RK Pati rushed to the spot.

Though damage caused by the mob was not yet ascertained, at least eight cops were injured while files, furniture and a police vehicle were reportedly damaged.

BERHAMPUR: Angry villagers barged into Adava police station in Gajapati district, heckled the personnel and ransacked the office premises alleging that a youth had been illegally arrested on Tuesday morning. Tension prevailed as the mob chased the police officials who beat a hasty retreat. The villagers said police reached Jharanapur village under Chadangapur panchayat on Monday in connection with a raid on alleged ganja traders. Unable to trace any such traders, they, however, brought in a youth of the village for questioning. The youth was detained at some other place. ALSO READ | Transgender's 'wedding' to married man creates buzz in Odisha's Kalahandi As the information spread, local sarpanch Sebati reached the police station with a large number of villagers. While she was holding discussions with the cops, the villagers barged into the police station alleging the youth had been tortured. Incidentally, the inspector in charge was on leave. Around eight cops were present at the police station. Before they could realise the gravity of the situation, the mob thrashed them and ransacked the police station. Later, they sat on dharna demanding the release of the youth. Senior police officers from Paralakhemundi led by SDPO RK Pati rushed to the spot. Though damage caused by the mob was not yet ascertained, at least eight cops were injured while files, furniture and a police vehicle were reportedly damaged.