Worker buried alive in Odisha after mound of earth caved in during pipeline repair

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A 48-year-old worker was buried alive after a mound of earth caved in while he was repairing a pipeline of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) division at Handigola here on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Sanatana Roul of Kosala village within Chhendipada police limits. Police said after a leakage was found in the pipeline, the RWSS authorities roped in Roul to repair it. He was working some feet below the ground when a heap of earth collapsed on him.

He was brought out of the debris and rushed to Chhendipada hospital where the doctor declared him dead. Following the mishap, locals staged protest demanding adequate compensation to Roul’s family.

Chhendipada IIC Dhiren Behera said an unnatural death case has been registered and the postmortem report is awaited.

ANGUL: A 48-year-old worker was buried alive after a mound of earth caved in while he was repairing a pipeline of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) division at Handigola here on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Sanatana Roul of Kosala village within Chhendipada police limits. Police said after a leakage was found in the pipeline, the RWSS authorities roped in Roul to repair it. He was working some feet below the ground when a heap of earth collapsed on him. He was brought out of the debris and rushed to Chhendipada hospital where the doctor declared him dead. Following the mishap, locals staged protest demanding adequate compensation to Roul’s family. Chhendipada IIC Dhiren Behera said an unnatural death case has been registered and the postmortem report is awaited.