Bengal man with Rs 32 lakh cash nabbed in Odisha

Police arrested a West Bengal man and seized `32 lakh cash from his possession at Lanjipalli bypass on Tuesday.

Published: 14th September 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Police arrested a West Bengal man and seized `32 lakh cash from his possession at Lanjipalli bypass on Tuesday. He was identified as Haripada Saha of Kolkata. Saha was apprehended from a bus. Sources said on a tip off about ganja smuggling, excise officials intercepted the passenger bus enroute Cuttack from Berhampur. During search, a bag full of cash amounting to `32 lakh was recovered from Saha.

On being informed, Baidyanathpur IIC RK Murmu along with a police team reached the spot. During interrogation, Saha said he was travelling to Bhubaneswar but could give a satisfactory answer when asked about the huge amount of cash.

Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek said, “We have requested Kolkata police to collect information about Saha. The seized cash would be handed over to Income Tax officials on Wednesday.” Last month, excise officials had recovered `1.2 crore cash and 23 gold biscuits from the possession of two traders while searching a bus near Lanjipalli bypass.

