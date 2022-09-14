Home States Odisha

Biodiversity heritage site status proposed for Mahendragiri hill of Odisha

The Board documented the traditional practices of the local people associated with the bio-resources along with the archeological and cultural significance of the hill.

Mahendragiri hill

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Biodiversity Board (OBB) has submitted a proposal to the State government seeking ‘biodiversity heritage site’ status for Mahendragiri for protection and long-term conservation of the hill eco-system.The area proposed under Mahendragiri biodiversity heritage site is around 4,250 hectare and falls in Mahendra Reserve Forest of Paralakhemundi Forest Division in Gajapati district.

Mandasaru Gorge area, spread over 544 hectare in Kandhamal district, is state’s only such heritage site, notified in 2016. The Board, prior to approaching the State Government, had received proposals from Biodiversity Management Committee of Gandahati GP, DFO, Parlakhemundi and non-government organisation LIPICA, Berhampur to declare Mahendragiri hill as biodiversity heritage.  

It then made a detailed inventory on the biodiversity of the hill ecosystem and identified the threatened and endemic species. It found a total 1,348 species of plants including two species of gymnosperms and 1,042 species of angiosperms, 60 species of bryophytes, 53 species of lichens and 72 species of macro fungi occurring in the hill ecosystem.

The faunal diversity included 388 species of animals including 27 species of mammals, 165 species of birds, 23 species of snakes, 15 species of amphibians, 3 species of turtles, 19 species of lizards, 100 species of butterflies and 36 species of moths.The Board documented the traditional practices of the local people associated with the bio-resources along with the archeological and cultural significance of the hill.

OBB botanist Prasad Kumar Dash said the hilly ecosystem is the only high altitude dry evergreen shola forest in the State which supports floral and faunal elements of both Western Ghats and Himalayan biogeographic zones. Also, it represents 40 per cent of reported higher plant species in Odisha.

It is also home to ancient temples of Kunti, Bhima, Arjuna and Yudhisthir which come under the coverage of Antiquate Monument Archaeological Remains and Sites Act 1958 and draw nearly 1 lakh devotees every year.

The rich biological resources of the hill and the associated traditional knowledge practised by the tribal communities residing in and around this ecosystem are under immense pressure due to various anthropogenic and climatic factors and seek long-term protection, conservation and management measures.

