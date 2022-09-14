BJP will throw BJD in Bay of Bengal after 2024: Jual Oram

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The three-day training programme of the BJP at Puri kicked off with a bang with party MP and former Union Minister Jual Oram exuding confidence of ousting the Naveen Patnaik government in the 2024 election. Known for his acerbic tongue, Oram who attended the training camp told mediapersons that the BJD will be ‘thrown to Bay of Bengal after the next election’.

“The fledgling BJD came to power in the State with the help of the BJP. After sharing power with us for 9 years, it betrayed the BJP in 2009. The time it has come to take revenge on the regional party,” Oram said.

The first Tribal Affairs Minister in the Atal Behari Vajpayee government at Centre, Oram said, “ Our party is in power at the Centre for the second consecutive term. I am confident that the party will return to power for the third time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”He said this is the right time to take revenge on the BJD and the BJP is preparing itself to do that job.

The general elections barely less than two years away, the major focus of this training programme is to make the party battle ready. There will be detailed discussions on all important issues concerning election during this three days consisting of 15 sessions, said State BJP OBC Morcha president Surath Biswal.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was scheduled to inaugurate the training camp but he could not come due to pressing engagements at New Delhi. State BJP president Samir Mohanty inaugurated the camp. Of the five sessions on the first day of the camp, national BJP training cell member Hemant Goswami, Balasore MP and former minister Pratap Sarangi, party’s Odisha in-charge D Purandeswari and senior RSS leader Jagdish Khadanga took class of one session each.

