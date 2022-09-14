Home States Odisha

Cuttack couple among those dead in Secunderabad hotel blaze

As informed by the local police officials over phone, the fire broke out at Ruby Motors located on the ground floor and engulfed the hotel located on the fifth floor of the building.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A pal of gloom descended in Kafla Bazar locality here as the news of tragic death of young couple Chandan Jethi and his wife Mitali Mohapatra Jethi came in.Both died of suffocation after fire broke out at Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel building in Telangana’s Secunderabad late Monday night.

According to the couple’s family, 29-year-old Chandan had married Mitali of Soro, Balasore on November 11, 2020. Both engineers by profession were working with two separate private companies - Accenture, an IT company and Oliva professional, a cosmetic company respectively, and had been living in Bengaluru.
The couple had gone to Secunderabad for a 10-day training programme at Oliva Skin and Hair Clinic a week ago and were staying at Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel. They were scheduled to return to Bengaluru this Friday.

“We had been trying a lot to contact them over their mobile phones since Monday evening but could not because their phones were unreachable till 10 am of Tuesday morning. When I dialled my younger brother’s wife number at about 11 am, a policeman answered and informed about their death in the fire mishap,” said Chandan’s elder brother Spandan.

As informed by the local police officials over phone, the fire broke out at Ruby Motors located on the ground floor and engulfed the hotel located on the fifth floor of the building. The hotel rooms were equipped with swipe-lock system. When the fire broke out, the hotel management had disconnected power supply as a result of which my brother and sister-in-law died of suffocation after being unable to swipe open the room doors, he added.

