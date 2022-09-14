Home States Odisha

DHE issues guidelines for spot admission to vacant UG seats

The department maintained that spot selection will be done purely on merit basis with reservation and weightage for students with disabilities will be given preference.

Published: 14th September 2022 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Indian students

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department on Tuesday released fresh guidelines for spot admission to UG courses for the academic session 2022-23. Students who had registered in the students academic management system (SAMS) and submitted their common application forms (CAFs) during the first phase are eligible for the vacant seats.

Students have to login to the e-admission website with their existing username to provide new options (institution stream and honours subject). Each student has to mandatorily provide 5 new choices of which, he/she will be allotted only choice during spot admission.

There are 1,023 colleges where e-admission is currently underway for the new session. After the first and second rounds of admission, there are 53,812 seats vacant in Arts stream, 24,496 in Physical Science, 13,990 in Biological Science and 15,393 in Commerce streams.

The department maintained that spot selection will be done purely on merit basis with reservation and weightage for students with disabilities will be given preference.Merit list for spot admission will be published on September 28.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UG seats Admission UGC Higher Education
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp