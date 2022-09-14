DHE issues guidelines for spot admission to vacant UG seats

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department on Tuesday released fresh guidelines for spot admission to UG courses for the academic session 2022-23. Students who had registered in the students academic management system (SAMS) and submitted their common application forms (CAFs) during the first phase are eligible for the vacant seats. Students have to login to the e-admission website with their existing username to provide new options (institution stream and honours subject). Each student has to mandatorily provide 5 new choices of which, he/she will be allotted only choice during spot admission. There are 1,023 colleges where e-admission is currently underway for the new session. After the first and second rounds of admission, there are 53,812 seats vacant in Arts stream, 24,496 in Physical Science, 13,990 in Biological Science and 15,393 in Commerce streams. The department maintained that spot selection will be done purely on merit basis with reservation and weightage for students with disabilities will be given preference.Merit list for spot admission will be published on September 28.