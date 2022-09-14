Home States Odisha

Fire fighter in Odisha jumps off office building, dies

DHENKANAL: A 38-year-old fire services personnel of Gondia fire station allegedly died by jumping off the fire station building on Monday night. The deceased, Jayanta Dharua, was a resident of Balangir. As per preliminary investigation, police suspects it to be a case of suicide. Inspector in-charge Satyabrata Bhutia said, “The deceased might have either fallen down or jumped off the second floor of the building. He was first taken to Gondia hospital and later shifted to district headquarters hospital, Dhenkanal, where he breathed his last.”

Bhutia further informed that Dharua had left alcohol since the past few days and was probably facing withdrawal symptoms. “He preferred staying alone and was mentally disturbed,” Bhutia said, adding, an unnatural death case was registered and investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind his death.
The fire officer Akshaya Pradhan, however, ruled out any official reason or work pressure behind Dharua’s death.

