Home States Odisha

Odisha govt begins land allotment process for cancer hospital in city

The State government will provide a cyclotron machine to meet the requirement of radioisotopes for treatment.

Published: 14th September 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Cancer, Breast Cancer

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has begun the process for allotment of land for the proposed cancer hospital and research centre on the campus of National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) at Jatni.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had recently announced that the land will be provided by the State government for future expansion of the project and accordingly an MoU was singed between the Health department and Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai.

The Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management department has been asked to make field visits to assess the ground situation so as to identify a compact patch of encroachment free land of around 30 acre.Sources said Khurda district administration has identified a patch of land on the close proximity of NISER and a crematorium needs to be shifted from Padanpur to obtain land for the cancer project.

Though the administration has identified a suitable land 1.5 km away and will expeditiously process the exchange proposal for shifting the crematorium, locals are opposing the shifting of the crematorium.
“Khurda Collector has been asked to visit the spot and discuss with the villagers to resolve the issue amicably by September 15,” said an official of the Health department.

Director of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has been requested to submit a proposal for establishment of a cyclotron on NISER campus. The State government will provide a cyclotron machine to meet the requirement of radioisotopes for treatment.

At a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra, it has been decided that the proposed cancer centre will be provided power supply from two different grid sub-stations - from Arugul as primary source and from Mendhasal as alternate source.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp