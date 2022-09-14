Odisha govt begins land allotment process for cancer hospital in city

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has begun the process for allotment of land for the proposed cancer hospital and research centre on the campus of National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) at Jatni.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had recently announced that the land will be provided by the State government for future expansion of the project and accordingly an MoU was singed between the Health department and Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai.

The Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management department has been asked to make field visits to assess the ground situation so as to identify a compact patch of encroachment free land of around 30 acre.Sources said Khurda district administration has identified a patch of land on the close proximity of NISER and a crematorium needs to be shifted from Padanpur to obtain land for the cancer project.

Though the administration has identified a suitable land 1.5 km away and will expeditiously process the exchange proposal for shifting the crematorium, locals are opposing the shifting of the crematorium.

“Khurda Collector has been asked to visit the spot and discuss with the villagers to resolve the issue amicably by September 15,” said an official of the Health department.

Director of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has been requested to submit a proposal for establishment of a cyclotron on NISER campus. The State government will provide a cyclotron machine to meet the requirement of radioisotopes for treatment.

At a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra, it has been decided that the proposed cancer centre will be provided power supply from two different grid sub-stations - from Arugul as primary source and from Mendhasal as alternate source.

