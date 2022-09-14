Home States Odisha

Odisha Sahitya Akademi unit under scanner for ‘forged’ certificates

The Malkangiri unit of Odisha Sahitya Akademi came under scanner after allegations of forged certificates being issued by the authorities came to the fore.

Published: 14th September 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : The Malkangiri unit of Odisha Sahitya Akademi came under scanner after allegations of forged certificates being issued by the authorities came to the fore.Locals alleged that some people under the guise of being OSA members were issuing fake certificates and demanding around `2,000 to `3,000 per certificate. Around `4- `5 lakh has been collected from people, the locals further stated.

According to sources, many people had received certificates from the OSA undersigned by the Akademi’s general council member Kishor Chandra Pradhan and district information and public relations officer (DI & PRO) Jyotsnamayee Acharya who is also the district culture officer.

However, Acharya informed that she had not signed on any such certificate issued by the Akademi further asserting that her signature was forged. “General council member Kishor Chandra Pradhan had asked me on behalf of the Akademi to sign on a blank piece of paper. I did not. My signature on the certificates are not genuine,” she added.

Pradhan refuted the claims of tampering Jyotsnamayee’s signature. “The certificates had digital signatures of the DI & PRO. They were distributed to encourage the literature lovers of the district,” he said adding that the certificates were given in presence of Jyotsnamayee and she herself handed out a few of them too.
Locals have urged the administration to conduct a thorough probe into the matter. Collector Vishal Singh said, he has sent the complaints to the authorities concerned in the government and is awaiting a response in a day or two.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp