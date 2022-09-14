Odisha Sahitya Akademi unit under scanner for ‘forged’ certificates

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : The Malkangiri unit of Odisha Sahitya Akademi came under scanner after allegations of forged certificates being issued by the authorities came to the fore.Locals alleged that some people under the guise of being OSA members were issuing fake certificates and demanding around `2,000 to `3,000 per certificate. Around `4- `5 lakh has been collected from people, the locals further stated.

According to sources, many people had received certificates from the OSA undersigned by the Akademi’s general council member Kishor Chandra Pradhan and district information and public relations officer (DI & PRO) Jyotsnamayee Acharya who is also the district culture officer.

However, Acharya informed that she had not signed on any such certificate issued by the Akademi further asserting that her signature was forged. “General council member Kishor Chandra Pradhan had asked me on behalf of the Akademi to sign on a blank piece of paper. I did not. My signature on the certificates are not genuine,” she added.

Pradhan refuted the claims of tampering Jyotsnamayee’s signature. “The certificates had digital signatures of the DI & PRO. They were distributed to encourage the literature lovers of the district,” he said adding that the certificates were given in presence of Jyotsnamayee and she herself handed out a few of them too.

Locals have urged the administration to conduct a thorough probe into the matter. Collector Vishal Singh said, he has sent the complaints to the authorities concerned in the government and is awaiting a response in a day or two.

MALKANGIRI : The Malkangiri unit of Odisha Sahitya Akademi came under scanner after allegations of forged certificates being issued by the authorities came to the fore.Locals alleged that some people under the guise of being OSA members were issuing fake certificates and demanding around `2,000 to `3,000 per certificate. Around `4- `5 lakh has been collected from people, the locals further stated. According to sources, many people had received certificates from the OSA undersigned by the Akademi’s general council member Kishor Chandra Pradhan and district information and public relations officer (DI & PRO) Jyotsnamayee Acharya who is also the district culture officer. However, Acharya informed that she had not signed on any such certificate issued by the Akademi further asserting that her signature was forged. “General council member Kishor Chandra Pradhan had asked me on behalf of the Akademi to sign on a blank piece of paper. I did not. My signature on the certificates are not genuine,” she added. Pradhan refuted the claims of tampering Jyotsnamayee’s signature. “The certificates had digital signatures of the DI & PRO. They were distributed to encourage the literature lovers of the district,” he said adding that the certificates were given in presence of Jyotsnamayee and she herself handed out a few of them too. Locals have urged the administration to conduct a thorough probe into the matter. Collector Vishal Singh said, he has sent the complaints to the authorities concerned in the government and is awaiting a response in a day or two.