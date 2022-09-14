Home States Odisha

Once again, students in Odisha walk down to express hostel food concerns to Collector

The students were later sent back by a vehicle arranged by the ITDA officials.

Published: 14th September 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

food adulteration

Representational image for food adulteration

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Alleging poor quality of food being served to them in the hostel, more than 65 students of Tribal Residential Welfare School of Patharnesa village under Suliapada block, walked for about 7 km on Tuesday to meet Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj.  

The students alleged that they had previously gone to meet block development officer (BDO) of Suliapada Parichita Jena to convey the matter but later decided to meet Bhardwaj, as they felt that their concerns would be addressed soon if the Collector was apprised. In spite of the school authorities’ attempt to convince the students not to do so, they were firm on the decision to meet the Collector.

Officials engaged in discussion with
students near Chakchaki forest | Express

While they were on way to the district headquarters, the Project assistant of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (PA, ITDA), Basanta Sethy along with his staff, Moroda MLA Rajkishore Das and Suliapada police intercepted the students near Chakchaki forest and assured to fulfil their demands.

Sethy said, “The students calmed down after we assured them of providing good quality food. We have decided to keep a routine check on the food being served to them by the school for breakfast, lunch and dinner.” The students were later sent back by a vehicle arranged by the ITDA officials.

On September 4, as many as 20 boarders of Maribeda Ashram School, run by the ST and SC Development department in Korukonda block of the district, walked 20 km and met the district welfare officer to apprise him of irregularities in their hostel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp