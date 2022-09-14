Once again, students in Odisha walk down to express hostel food concerns to Collector

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Alleging poor quality of food being served to them in the hostel, more than 65 students of Tribal Residential Welfare School of Patharnesa village under Suliapada block, walked for about 7 km on Tuesday to meet Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj.

The students alleged that they had previously gone to meet block development officer (BDO) of Suliapada Parichita Jena to convey the matter but later decided to meet Bhardwaj, as they felt that their concerns would be addressed soon if the Collector was apprised. In spite of the school authorities’ attempt to convince the students not to do so, they were firm on the decision to meet the Collector.

Officials engaged in discussion with

students near Chakchaki forest | Express

While they were on way to the district headquarters, the Project assistant of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (PA, ITDA), Basanta Sethy along with his staff, Moroda MLA Rajkishore Das and Suliapada police intercepted the students near Chakchaki forest and assured to fulfil their demands.

Sethy said, “The students calmed down after we assured them of providing good quality food. We have decided to keep a routine check on the food being served to them by the school for breakfast, lunch and dinner.” The students were later sent back by a vehicle arranged by the ITDA officials.

On September 4, as many as 20 boarders of Maribeda Ashram School, run by the ST and SC Development department in Korukonda block of the district, walked 20 km and met the district welfare officer to apprise him of irregularities in their hostel.

