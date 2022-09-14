Samalei scheme eviction: Locals in Odisha clash with police

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Residents of Ghunghutipara clashed with police on Tuesday protesting their eviction for implementation of the State government’s Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) scheme.

Tension first flared up in the morning when officials of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) along with police reached Ghunghutipara to carry out eviction for beautification and redevelopment of Samaleswari temple under the SAMALEI scheme. As the residents resisted, police tried to use force which led to an ugly confrontation.

The residents then reached the Sambalpur Collector’s office and staged demonstration alleging that they are being forcefully evicted from Ghunghutipara. When no official showed up, the agitators tried to barge into the collectorate. On being prevented, the irate residents scuffled with the police. Sources said a police officer sustained minor injuries in the clash.

A resident, Hemant Gardia said, “Families are being forcefully evicted from the place. We had moved the Orissa High Court against the eviction drive. Though the case is still in court, police forcefully evicted a family and even demolished its house. We want the district administration to wait until the court completes hearing in the matter.”

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Ajambar Mohanty said, “Work on the SAMALEI scheme is being expedited and we will have to evict people from government land. Besides, the administration will have to acquire private land to clear space for the project. Hence, the SMC carried out the eviction drive.”

Mohanty further said the stay on the eviction has already been vacated. “We held discussion with the agitators and assured them that their grievances would be addressed. Despite the assurance, the residents continue to protest,” the ADM added.

Till reports last came in, the agitators were sitting in front of the Collector’s office.

Sources said majority of the families in Ghunghutipara have been rehabilitated at Durgapali. However, they are facing inconvenience there due to lack of basic amenities which were promised by the administration.

