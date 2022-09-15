Home States Odisha

Cops detain insurance officials as farmers protest in Odisha

In view of the law and order situation, the administration detained the three officials.

Farmers blocking NH-53 at Dusmile Chowk in Sohela block on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Amid mounting pressure from farmers over disbursal of insurance money during the last kharif season, Bargarh police on Wednesday detained three officials of HDFC Ergo for the alleged delay in settling crop loss claims.The police action came after a tripartite meeting was held between farmer leaders and officials of Bargarh administration and the insurance company to address the grievances of farmers.

On the day, hundreds of farmers under the banner of Jay Kisan Andolan blocked National Highway-53 at Dusmile Chowk in Sohela block demanding insurance money for the crop loss which they suffered in the last kharif season.

The blockade was lifted after the tripartite meeting was convened. But when the agitators were informed that the meeting failed to yield any meaningful result, they resumed the road blockade. With hundreds of vehicles remaining stranded on both sides of the NH due to the blockade and irate farmers refusing to relent, police picked up three officials of the insurance firm.

Bargarh SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas said the farmers have several grievances against HDFC Ergo. In view of the law and order situation, the administration detained the three officials. “We will verify the commitments that the insurance company made to farmers and take action accordingly,” he added.

Farmer leader Ramesh Mohapatra, who attended the tripartite meeting, alleged that HDFC Ergo refused to entertain the claims of farmers whose crops were affected due to deficit rainfall in the last kharif season.

“In the last 10 months, farmers have resorted to agitation on several occasions and also staged rail roko over the demand. But the insurance company refuses to pay any heed. The State government had asked the insurance firm to pay around Rs 421 crore to farmers of Bargarh. However, it has disbursed only Rs 227 crore in the district so far,” he claimed.Till reports last came in, the farmers were continuing the road blockade at Dusmile Chowk.

