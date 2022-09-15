No ‘final rest’ yet for woman five days after burial in Odisha

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Five days after her untimely death, Pushpanjali Bagh is yet to find ‘rest.’ The controversy over her burial could end up in shifting of coffin of the 32-year-old woman from the existing spot to a cemetery exclusive for converted Christians in Umerkote town.

This was decided at the peace committee meeting of Umerkote administration convened at the conference hall of Umerkote block office to resolve the contentious issue on Wednesday.The meeting arrived at the decision that another cemetery for converted Christians would be allotted very soon at an appropriate place and after that Bagh’s coffin will be shifted there.

The meeting also saw unpleasant scenes as representatives of all communities were allegedly not invited to take part in the deliberations. It was attended by Sub-Collector Prasanta Raut, tehsildar G Jagjiban Choudhury, SDPO Suvendu Soboro, IIC Deepak Jena, chairman of Umerkote municipality Radha Bhotra, vice-chairman Sudhansu Dash, block chairman Susila majhi and 50 others.

Bagh, a resident of Dongri Street in Umerkote, passed away on September 9. Since she had recently converted to Christianity, her name was not registered with JELC Church and her burial not allowed in the cemetery by the local Christian community. The deceased’s family was not allowed to bury her at another cemetery too.

The aggrieved family members then blocked Umerkote-Raipur road for four hours disrupting vehicular traffic after which the local administration allotted a spot near Ektaguda village to the converted Christians for cremation purpose. Bagh was laid to rest there. The next day, tension erupted in the town over opposition to burial in the allotted land.

Alleging that Bagh’s burial was done by the roadside land, local community blocked the Umerkote-Nabarangpur highway. With no solution coming forth, police baton-charged the agitators on September 10 evening and imposed Sec 144 of CrPC.

