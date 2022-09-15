Portion of railway tunnel caves in, two workers killed in Odisha

By Express News Service

KORAPUT/JEYPORE: Two persons engaged in doubling work of Koraput-Rayagada railway line were killed after a portion of the under-construction tunnel caved in near Kusumguda village within Kakiriguma police limits here on Wednesday.The deceased were identified as Rabi Prepaka of Burja village in Koraput’s Laxmipur block and Jahruddin of Mazgaon village in Assam’s Barpeta district.

The tunnel where the

mishap took place

Sources said the two labourers were working inside tunnel-2 at Kusumguda when a landslide occurred and they were trapped under the debris. Coworkers rescued the duo and rushed them to Laxmipur hospital where they were declared dead. It is being suspected that the soil on the tunnel surface had become loose due to the recent rains which resulted in the landslide.

On being informed, police and officials of Hyderabad-based SEW Infrastructure Ltd, the construction company which is executing the doubling work of Koraput-Rayagada railway line, rushed to the spot. Waltair division railway manager Anup Kumar Satpathy said after consultation with Koraput Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar, the construction company provided compensation of Rs 1 lakh cash and Rs 10 lakh cheque to each of the bereaved families.

Kakiriguma IIC Damodar Bihari said basing on the complaint lodged by officials of SEW Infrastructure Ltd, a case has been registered. The bodies of the workers will be handed over to their respective families after postmortem.On the other hand, tribal leader Sarat Chandra Burda alleged that the Railway authorities did not adhere to safety protocols properly due to which the two workers lost their lives.

This is the second such incident to occur at the same spot in less than two months. On July 29 this year, another worker Rahul Rajak (24) of Jharkhand was killed in a mishap inside the tunnel. Satpathy said he was unaware of the mishap which took place in July. “I will hold discussion with authorities of the construction firm and look into the circumstances which led to the mishap,” he added.

