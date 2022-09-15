Home States Odisha

RTI activists stage dharna, seek repair of temples 

On the day, Balangir tehsildar Amrutlal Behera met the agitating RTI activists and assured to look into their demand.

Published: 15th September 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

RTI activists sitting on dharna | Express

RTI activists sitting on dharna | Express

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Local RTI activists on Wednesday staged protest demanding repair and proper management of Samaleswari, Patneswari and Gopalji temples in Balangir town.Staging dharna in front of the Gandhi statue here, RTI activists Prashant Mahakur, Sambhu Satpathy and Bikash Saa alleged that the administration is neglecting the temples despite sanction of funds for maintenance of the shrines.

Prashant said after the ceiling of Samleswari temple collapsed last year, the government sanctioned `10 lakh for repair work in 2022. “The administration claims that the amount was spent on temple repair. But I visited the shrine recently and found that it was still in a dilapidated condition,” he alleged.

The agitators claimed that all the temples are in a deplorable condition due to lack of maintenance. “If the administration continues to neglect the shrines, we will intensify our agitation,” they threatened.On the day, Balangir tehsildar Amrutlal Behera met the agitating RTI activists and assured to look into their demand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp