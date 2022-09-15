Sambalpur varsity: More skeletons tumble out of ex-VC’s cupboard

Diana Sahu By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the sudden resignation of Sambalpur University Vice-Chancellor Sanjiv Mittal on medical grounds continues to remain shrouded in mystery, more incidence of financial impropriety during his tenure has come under scanner. Mittal who was at the centre of controversy over parking over Rs 33 lakh CSR funds in personal accounts of family members was also found to have allegedly transferred university funds in blatant violation of protocols.

Inquiry by Higher Education department says that he had produced ‘paid by me’ vouchers of Rs 3.78 lakh before the Controller of Finance towards procurement of stationery for the varsity following which he received reimbursement. As per protocol, the subordinate offices of the VC should have placed the order for any stationery required seeking approval by the university’s purchase committee before the procurement was made, sources said.

Besides, of the Rs 3 crore university funds available with the PG Council, he transferred Rs 1 crore to procure books for the university library, again allegedly in violation of the norms. The university protocol mandates that requisition of books should be sought from the HoDs of departments and placed before the purchase committee for approval. Although the money was used to buy books, the norms were violated and money was used to procure books is not ascertained, officials added.

Mittal who had been in the thick of controversies ever since he joined the institution in January last year had attracted scrutiny for illegal transfer of Rs 33.44 lakh sanctioned by South Eastern Coalfields Ltd from its CSR funds to Sambalpur University into accounts of his family members. The funds were meant for implementation of Swachh Vidyalaya Abhiyan Prakalp .

As allegations surfaced, Chancellor Prof Ganeshi Lal’s office directed the Higher Education department for an internal inquiry. A three-member committee was formed which established the funds transfer allegation and found other irregularities.After the Chancellor’s office served a show cause notice from Mittal on CSR funds transfer, sources said, he returned Rs 33.44 lakh to the Controller of Finance account but refuted the allegation.

As his explanation to illegal funds transfer complaint was not satisfactory, Mittal was asked to go on leave by the Chancellor’s office in July last week.He extended his leave till August 22 and subsequently resigned on medical grounds before any action was taken against him for his conduct.

Higher Education officials said the inquiry report has been submitted to Chancellor’s office and as per the Section 6 of Orissa Universities Act 1989, only the Chancellor has authority to initiate criminal proceedings against a VC. Besides, since the Rs 33.44 lakh in question was not government funds, the department cannot proceed.

While officials in the Chancellor’s office refused to comment on the issue, they said investigation into cases already registered against Mittal including abetting the suicide of a staff and forging information during his appointment will continue.

