Dalmia, NIIT ink MoU for providing training courses to underpriveleged youths

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with non-profit education society, NIIT Foundation, to provide community-centric skill building and educational training courses for underprivileged youths.

The courses will benefit about 8,000 underprivileged youths of 16 centres of Dalmia Institute of Knowledge and Skill Harnessing (DIKSHa). Dalmia Institute has centres across the country including Rourkela, Jajpur, Rajgangpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Cuttack in Odisha. The MoU was signed between Executive Director of Dalmia Bharat Ltd Dr Arvind Bodhankar and NIIT Foundation COO, Charu Kapoor, in New Delhi.

