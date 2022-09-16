Home States Odisha

Dalmia, NIIT ink MoU for providing training courses to underpriveleged youths

The MoU was signed between Executive Director of Dalmia Bharat Ltd Dr Arvind Bodhankar and NIIT Foundation COO, Charu Kapoor, in New Delhi. 

Published: 16th September 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purpose only. (Pexels)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with non-profit education society, NIIT Foundation, to provide community-centric skill building and educational training courses for underprivileged youths.

The courses will benefit about 8,000 underprivileged youths of 16 centres of Dalmia Institute of Knowledge and Skill Harnessing (DIKSHa). Dalmia Institute has centres across the country including Rourkela, Jajpur, Rajgangpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Cuttack in Odisha. The MoU was signed between Executive Director of Dalmia Bharat Ltd Dr Arvind Bodhankar and NIIT Foundation COO, Charu Kapoor, in New Delhi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalmia Bharat Foundation Underprivileged youths
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp