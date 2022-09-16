Home States Odisha

Hydrogen-powered train by next Independence-day: Ashwini Vaishnaw

A train, built at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, recently is among the best five in the world, he said adding it travelled at a speed of 180 km per hour which amazed the world.

Published: 16th September 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India will roll out its first indigenously designed, developed and manufactured hydrogen-powered train on the next Independence day, Union Minister for Railways, Communication, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said here on Thursday.

Speaking at a program ‘Modi@20-Dreams meet Delivery’ organised at SOA to mark 20 years of leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vaishnaw said India has been able to build trains which are among the best in the world and the next big thing will be when the hydrogen-powered train is rolled out on August 15, 2023.

A train, built at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, recently is among the best five in the world, he said adding it travelled at a speed of 180 km per hour which amazed the world.“This train is better than all others on multiple parameters and a glass of water kept in the driver’s cabin remains unspilled even when the train moves at maximum speed indicating its stability,” the Railways Minister said.

Referring to the Vande Bharat Express train, he said it took only 52 seconds to move from zero speed to 100 km per hour while the famed bullet train in Japan takes 55 seconds for the same.Although initially railway engineers thought to import the train components from developed countries, Vaishnaw said it was the Prime Minister, who insisted that the train needs to be designed and built in India. Two trains which were introduced in 2019 had performed exceedingly well and the distance they had covered so far would equal 18 journeys round the earth without any major breakdown, he said.

IIT-Madras, the Minister said, is developing the hyper-loop, which he described as the most promising transport. “The biggest factor in transport is friction between the vehicle and air. If you create a vacuum and move the vehicle in that vacuum the energy required for movement would be less and the vehicle can reach a speed of 700 km per hour,” he added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashwini Vaishnaw Hydrogen powered train
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp