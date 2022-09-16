IAF’s Suryakiran to enthral, motivate youths

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Air Force’s ‘Suryakiran’ aerobatic team is all set to dazzle the skies of Bhubaneswar with its spectacular air show as part of the ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations on Friday. Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal is expected to attend the show which will be held for a duration of 18-20 minutes. Police said adequate arrangements have been made to ensure the event passes off smoothly.  

The event has been divided into two parts - composite formation and synchro-maneuvering.  The display will be performed on Hindustan Aeronautics Limited manufactured Hawk MK 132 aircraft, flight lieutenant and Suryakiran team’s commentator Ridhima said. 

On Thursday, the Suryakiran aerobatic team displayed a nine-aircraft formation over Kuakhai river at about 10.30 am as part of its rehearsal sorties ahead of the final show. The team completed the circuit and regrouped over Kathjodi river before displaying their next performances.

“The Suryakiran team showcased various formations from a height of 500 ft to 1,500 ft as part of its practice sorties. Some of the formations the pilots practised on the day are likely to be displayed on Friday including one in which two aircraft from one side fly towards other two approaching from the opposite direction at a very high speed. The formations were vertical charlie, Suryakiran formation and others,” said flight lieutenant Mihir Ranjan Saran of NCC Air Squadron, Bhubaneswar. 

Ridhima said the Suryakiran aerobatic team is organising shows across the country to motivate the youths to take up defence as a career.“India has a large population of youngsters and the air shows are being organised in various cities to motivate them to join the esteemed defence services,” she said.  The air show will also be conducted in Puri on September 18. 

