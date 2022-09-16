Home States Odisha

Kolkata port eyes greater business volume from Odisha

Published: 16th September 2022

File photo of Kolkata port (kolkataporttrust.gov.in)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Kolkata port is exploring opportunities to firm up its partnership with seafood exporters of Odisha to enhance its business volume from the region and export operations. The port, known as the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust (SMPK), in collaboration with Calcutta Customs House Agents’ Association (CCHAA) and Association Of Shipping Interest In Calcutta (ASIC) organised ‘Meet Odisha’, a meeting with traders and stakeholders of the seafood export industry here to understand the issues and problems faced by them and explore services to meet their needs. 

The port authorities urged traders from the State to use the SMPK’s dock infrastructure in Kolkata for reefer or refrigerated cargo ship to transport perishable cargo like fruits and seafood. While around 2,000 containers from Odisha region have so far been shipped this year, the port eyes to increase it to 6,000 in the current fiscal.

The logistics eco-system at SMPK that includes Kolkata Dock System (KDS) and Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) is experienced in handling and movement of bulk, break bulk and containerised cargo. The port has adequate storage area and a robust rail network which enables smooth handling and dispatch of cargo, said SMPK chairman Vinit Kumar in his address to stakeholders. 

While assuring the stakeholders that their problems will be considered favourably, he announced 15 per cent rebate on reefer plug-in charges. “Additional discount will also be considered for increased volume of export,” he said. 

The chairman said SMPK has steady shipping connections with East, Far East and Bangladesh. “The port has also connected Meghalaya and Tripura through the Chittagong port in Bangladesh to explore the opportunities for seafood exports in the North East region,” he said. 

SMPK officials said efforts are on to make Kolkata port a model gateway for Odisha traders. SMPK deputy chairman Samrat Rahi, CCHAA President Sudip Dey, traffic manager RS Rajhans and members of the UCCI and Seafood Exporters Association were present. 

