Leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra swipe at govt over investment failures in state

Leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra on Thursday targeted the State government for its failure to translate proposals promised in investors’ meets held in the past, into reality.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra on Thursday targeted the State government for its failure to translate proposals promised in investors’ meets held in the past, into reality.“The Chief Minister making foreign tours and holding investors’ summit in different parts of the country is nothing new. But the investors he meets each time are old faces and mostly these events are nothing but photo-ops with big industrialists,” Mishra said in a series of tweets.

Taking a swipe at the Chief Minister for his tall claims on attracting highest investment proposals among states every year, Mishra dared the former to inform the public on what the State has benefited out of the investors’ summits and successive Make-in-Odisha conclaves. He said the BJD government has been misleading the people about the investment proposals received and the actual progress achieved at the ground level.

Taking to Twitter, Mishra alleged that investment intents availed at the two Make-in-Odisha events have not yet been translated into reality. “The Chief Minister expressed his happiness after meeting Mahindra and Mahindra chief Anand Mahindra at the Investors’ Meet in Mumbai. We hope he (Patnaik) might have given a proposal to Mahindra for establishing an electric vehicle manufacturing unit in Odisha,” Mishra said.

If the Chief Minister has not done that, he should do it now and persuade Mahindra to set up an EV unit which will create huge employment opportunities of the youths of the State, he added.Asserting that the BJP will win the general elections in 2024, Mishra told reporters after the three-day training camp of the party at Puri that it will also form the next government in the State. “We are planning to win the required number of seats to form the government. We will provide Odisha the much-needed change it needs through a double-engine government,” he said.

On the successive wins of the BJD with increasing margin in every election, Mishra said, “Everybody knows how Naveen Patnaik wins elections. Blatant misuse of the government machinery and money power are responsible for his success,” he said.

